When it comes to keeping summer fabric shoes clean, using effective cleaning methods is essential. UAportal has told you about practical and simple cleaning methods that will keep your shoes in excellent condition throughout the summer season.

Soft brush

Take a soft brush or toothbrush to clean the surface of the shoe to remove dirt and stains. Make circular motions to avoid damaging the material. After that, wipe the shoe with a damp cloth to remove any remaining dirt.

Spot cleaning

Stubborn stains can be removed with detergent. To do this, mix soap and water and use a soft cloth to wipe the area in question. Gently rub the solution into the dirt, and then wipe off the remaining product with a clean, damp cloth. Be sure to dry the shoes in the fresh air.

Machine wash

If your summer shoes are made of machine-washable fabric, place them into a mesh laundry bag and wash them on a delicate cycle. To avoid damaging the material, use a mild detergent and cold water. After washing, let the shoes dry in the air.

Stain remover spray

If your shoes have stable stains, use a special stain remover. Carefully follow the instructions on the product and apply the spray to the necessary areas. Then leave it on for the recommended time and wipe it off with a clean, damp cloth.

