How to preserve hair beauty for many years: useful tips that everyone should know

Maintaining a healthy diet, regular haircuts, and proper care are essential for maintaining healthy hair. UAportal has revealed effective tips that will help preserve the beauty of curls for a long time.

Proper hair care

This includes using the right shampoo and conditioner for each hair type, avoiding excessive washing to prevent the leaching of natural oils, and using a wide-toothed comb for gentle detangling.

Protect hair from heat damage

Apply heat protection sprays before using hot tools such as curling irons or curling tongs. Also, air-dry your hair whenever possible and control the use of heat styling tools to prevent long-term damage and maintain a healthy appearance.

Healthy nutrition and hydration

A balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and proteins promotes hair growth and strength. In addition, adequate water intake helps keep them moisturized, preventing brittleness.

