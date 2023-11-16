How to make a delicious all-purpose seasoning from ordinary onions

Spice up your dishes with a unique and flavorful seasoning by making it from onions. UAportal offers recipes, thanks to which you will get a delicious universal seasoning, which will give your dishes bright flavor nuances.

Universal seasoning

Peel and chop the onion into small pieces. Then place the sliced onions on a baking sheet and leave them to dry in the oven at a low temperature for a few hours. When the onions are completely dry, grind them into powder using a blender or spice grinder.

Infused onion oil

Thinly slice the onion and put it in a heat-resistant jar. Fill the jar with vegetable or rapeseed oil so that the onion is submerged in it. Place the jar in a sunny spot for at least a week to allow it to infuse.

Caramelized Onion Salt

Caramelize the sliced onions in a pan until they are golden brown and very sweet. When the onions have cooled, blend them with the sea salt in a blender.

Blend the mixture until it reaches your desired consistency, balancing the sweet and salty flavors. This caramelized onion salt adds richness to dishes like roasted vegetables, grilled meats, or even homemade potato chips.

