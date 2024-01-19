How to make woolen clothes softer: 5 effective tips

Woolen products, especially new ones, can sometimes cause discomfort due to a slight tingling sensation. Although this is usually harmless, prolonged exposure to such discomfort can become really annoying and disrupt your daily activities. UAportal has prepared a few simple tricks to help soften your woolen items.

Mustard

Please note that this method is not suitable for light-colored items as mustard powder can leave stains. First, dissolve 2 tablespoons of mustard powder in a bowl of warm water. Soak the woolen garment for several hours. After soaking, rinse the garment thoroughly.

Soaking in vinegar

Turn the wool garment inside out and prepare a mixture of 1 part vinegar to 2 parts water (use 9% vinegar). Soak the garment in this mixture for 30 minutes. You don't need to rinse the garment as the vinegar smell will disappear by itself.

Citric acid

Make a solution by mixing 1/3 teaspoon of citric acid with 0.5 liters of water. Dip a cotton cloth in this solution and gently press and steam iron.

Hair balm

After washing the woolen product, apply a small amount of hair balm to the damp fibers. Leave it on for about 10 minutes and then rinse thoroughly.

Freezing

This method is effective not only for softening woolen items but also for fighting moths. Simply place the product in a sealed plastic bag and place it in the freezer for 24 hours. No need to soak or rinse.

