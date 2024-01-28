How to make your apartment more cosy: 5 useful tips

UAportal has told you how to turn your apartment into a comfortable and cozy place to relax with some tips. You will be able to improve your living space.

Daily video

Use of soft lighting

Soft and warm lighting can instantly make an apartment more cozy and attractive. Instead of harsh overhead lighting, you can use floor lamps, garlands, or table lamps, and scented candles will also add a pleasant atmosphere to the space and make it more comfortable.

Adding indoor plants

Houseplants can liven up a space and make an apartment look attractive. They not only improve air quality but also have a calming effect. You can choose low-maintenance plants, such as succulents, and place them in decorative pots that match the aesthetics of the apartment.

Personalized, cozy details

Incorporating personal touches such as family photos, cozy blankets, and decorative pillows can instantly make an apartment feel cozy. Hanging artwork can also add personality and warmth to a space, creating a comfortable atmosphere.

Cleaning and organization

A clean, dirt-free space can significantly increase the level of comfort in an apartment. It's important to take the time to sort and organize things, maximize storage space, and keep your living area tidy.

Functional and comfortable furniture

Choosing functional and comfortable furniture is essential to making your apartment more cozy. Choose furniture that is appropriate for the scale of the space and provides enough seating or storage space. Adding plush pillows or a nice rug can also increase the coziness.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!