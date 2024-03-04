How to make beautiful curls without a curling iron: effective ways

In the modern world, getting stunning curls without using thermal tools is a popular topic. UAportal has taken a closer look at effective methods of heat-free curling.

Weaving

An effective method of achieving beautiful curls without heat styling is braiding your hair. For tighter curls, you should weave smaller braids, and for looser waves, larger ones. If you leave them for a few hours or overnight and then unbraid them, you can get a beautiful hairstyle without much effort.

Using flexible curlers

Flexible curlers are a great tool for creating beautiful curls without a curling iron. Small sections of hair should be wrapped around them, secured and left for several hours or overnight. Flexible curlers allow you to sleep comfortably and create beautiful curls with minimal effort.

Curling with a headband

To get natural curls without using heat treatment, you can try curling with a headband. It is recommended to moisturize your hair, curl small strands, and then wrap them in a soft headband. Leaving it on overnight will give you beautiful, bouncy curls without any thermal damage.

