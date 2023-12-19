This homemade hot water bottle will help you warm up quickly. To make it, you only need two hand towels, a zipper bag, and a microwave.

This was reported by healthline.com

Instructions:

Moisten both towels with water. Squeeze out the excess water so that the towels are just damp. Put one towel in a zipper bag, making sure to leave the bag open. Place the bag in the microwave and heat on high power for 2 minutes. Remove the bag from the microwave. Be careful because it will be hot! Close the bag with a zipper and wrap it in another damp towel.

How to use the hot water bottle

The heating pad can be used to warm any part of the body. Just put it to the right place and enjoy the warmth.

If you want the heating pad to warm up faster, you can keep it on for longer. However, be careful not to overheat it, as this can cause a burn.

Before using the hot water bottle, be sure to check that it is not hot. If it is unusually hot, let it cool down a bit. Also, do not leave the hot water bottle unattended, especially if there are children or pets in the house.

