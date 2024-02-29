You don't know how to remove clogged kitchen pipes without using harsh chemicals or expensive tools. UAportal has shared methods that will help you to get rid of this problem effectively.

Baking soda and vinegar

First, pour about half a cup of baking soda into the clogged drain, and then add the same amount of vinegar. It is advisable to leave the mixture for about 30 minutes to dissolve the dirt. Subsequently, flush the drain with hot water to effectively remove any remaining fine particles.

Wire hanger

If you don't have a plunger, you can use a wire hanger as an alternative tool to unclog the blockage. First, straighten the hanger and make a small hook at the end of it. Carefully insert it into the drain hole, wiggle it to catch the debris, and slowly pull it out. After fixing the problem, flush the drain with hot water.

Boiling water

Boil a pot of water and then carefully pour it directly into the clogged drain. This helps to dislodge and flush out the debris, especially if it is caused by greasy deposits. Repeat this process several times if necessary.

