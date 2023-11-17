How to develop organizational skills: useful life hacks

Not everyone can be organized, but many people strive to develop this skill as it significantly increases productivity both at work and in their personal lives. UAportal shares life hacks that will help you develop organizational skills.

Clean up the mess

Free your home from unnecessary things. Do a thorough cleaning and get rid of all unnecessary things, such as books that are gathering dust or clothes that you no longer wear.

Cultivate tidiness

Keeping your home tidy is a sign that you value organization in all aspects of your life. Keep things clean and free from chaos. Set aside 15 minutes every day to clean regularly. Remember that even small daily efforts can make a big difference in keeping things clean and organized.

Create an organized workspace

Make sure your desk is an example of organization. Eliminate unnecessary papers and create a systematic arrangement of things. Following a structured approach allows you to focus better and increase productivity.

Develop a daily plan

It's helpful to make a daily to-do list and stick to it. Include activities that are often neglected due to lack of time, such as exercise.

Reward yourself

It's important to find ways to reward yourself for completing tasks. Treat yourself to a visit to the sauna or beauty salon. These activities will not only provide physical and psychological relaxation but also serve as a positive incentive for achievement.

