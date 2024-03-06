How to resolve disputes and prevent serious conflicts: 5 effective tips

During an argument or quarrel, it is important to find ways to end the discussion before it escalates into a destructive conflict. The priority should be to maintain trust and respect in the relationship. UAportal has prepared five tips to help you reach an agreement and maintain healthy communication.

Refrain from personal insults

During a dispute, it is very important to focus on expressing your own emotions and feelings without resorting to personal attacks or humiliating the other person. Instead of throwing insulting words like "You're lame, you don't know how to cook," it's better to say, "I didn't like the way the dish was prepared." This approach helps to relieve tension, creating a more relaxed atmosphere for constructive thinking.

Listen

In a state of anger, people often express only their own opinions, ignoring the other person's experience and perspectives. This common but significant mistake should be avoided. Listening to the other person's point of view shows respect and can lead to a more productive exchange of ideas.

Don't dwell on past grievances

During a conflict, it is important to focus on the present moment. Recalling past wrongdoings only stirs up anger and shame, increasing hostility toward each other. Allow the unproductive cycle of "he said, she said" to disappear and instead focus on resolving current issues in a more non-judgmental and productive way.

Build collaboration

In the heat of an argument, it's common to feel the urge to prove your superiority to protect your self-esteem and overwhelm the other person. Unfortunately, this tactic is unlikely to yield positive results. Instead, it is advisable to strive for understanding, to establish cooperation, and not to incite hostility.

Verify information

In any dispute, it is important to communicate with verified information based on facts and truth. Speculation, gossip, rumors, and unfounded accusations only add fuel to the fire, hindering attempts to resolve the problem. Focusing on the truth and avoiding unfounded assumptions ensures clear thinking, promotes constructive dialogue, and minimizes negativity.

