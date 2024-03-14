How a broken mirror can affect a person

When a mirror breaks, the consequences can be dire – it can lead to divorce, poverty, and even death. UAportal has prepared the meaning of a broken mirror and gathered the main recommendations to ward off misfortune and protect your family.

According to experienced esotericists, mirrors can hold both positive and negative energy, acting as a gateway to other worlds. When the mirror is broken, those entities are released, penetrating the living world.

In addition, all the emotions that were manifested when looking into it are released, and subsequently cause a cascade of problems and difficulties for people. Given these ominous consequences, magicians and sorcerers emphasize the need to handle mirrors with extreme caution, as worsening an already negative situation should be avoided at all costs.

If you find yourself in an unpleasant situation with a broken mirror – accidentally damaging it or coming across shards while at home – it is very important to take certain precautions:

– Don't look directly at the shards.

– Do not touch the broken pieces with your bare hands.

– Tell only your family members about the situation.

To dispose of a broken mirror, carefully pick up the pieces using a thick cloth or broom. It is important to refrain from looking at the fragments. Rinse large pieces under running water as this will cleanse them of the negative energy that comes from them, and leave small pieces untouched.

Finally, collect all the pieces in a bag and throw them in a special place for garbage. You should also perform important rituals to cleanse the space affected by the broken mirror.

Sprinkle holy water, salt, or baking soda on the place where the fragments fell and light a church candle that should burn for three hours. This will cleanse the house of the negativity left by the falling shards.

