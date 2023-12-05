How to roll out dough if you don't have a rolling pin: alternatives

If you don't have a rolling pin, you can use alternative means. There are definitely many other items in your home that can be used to roll out dough. UAportal told you about three life hacks that can replace this tool.

Daily video

Wine bottle

One of the easiest life hacks for rolling out dough without a rolling pin is to use an empty wine bottle. Make sure it is clean and free of any labels or residue. A smooth surface will help to smooth the dough evenly.

Read also: The network showed a way to conveniently store spices in the kitchen: a useful video life hack

Plastic bottle

If you don't have a wine bottle, you can use a regular plastic one, but make sure it has the same smooth surface. Be sure to fill it with water to add weight.

Saucepan

A flat-bottomed pot can also help. With the help of its flat surface, you can level the dough evenly.

Earlier, UAportal wrote about various natural methods that allow you to flavor your kitchen quickly, efficiently, and with a minimum of products after frying or cooking. After all, these persistent odors can linger for a long time.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!