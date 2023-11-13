How solar panels work: an examination of functionality and components

Solar panels have revolutionized the way we use energy by directly converting sunlight into electricity. In this article, UAportal will look at the functionality, mechanisms and components of solar panels.

Daily video

What are solar panels

Solar panels are devices that capture the energy of sunlight and turn it into electricity, allowing for the production of clean and renewable energy. Using photovoltaic (PV) cells, solar panels absorb photons of sunlight, which leads to the release of electrons and the generation of electric current. This green approach plays an important role in reducing carbon emissions and reducing reliance on renewable energy.

How solar panels work

Using the photovoltaic effect, solar panels convert sunlight into usable electrical energy. When sunlight hits the photovoltaic cells inside the panel, it excites electrons in the semiconductor material.

Read also: How to efficiently heat your apartment without batteries and keep warm at home

This process creates an electric field, leading to the generation of electric current. Thanks to technological advancements, solar panels can now efficiently convert sunlight into usable electricity, paving the way for widespread adoption of renewable energy.

Components of solar panels

Solar panels are made up of several important components that work together to turn sunlight into electricity. The most important component is the photovoltaic (PV) cell, which is responsible for capturing sunlight and generating electric current. Photovoltaic cells are usually made of silicon or other semiconductor materials.

The photocells are supported by a strong framework, which provides structural integrity and protection from the environment. The glass coating acts as a transparent layer, protecting the photovoltaic cells but allowing sunlight to penetrate. Finally, the electrical connections within the panel allow for an efficient flow of electricity, ensuring efficient distribution for various applications.

Recall that many people tend to wash clothes at low temperatures to save water and electricity. However, experts warn that this can prove to be harmful to health.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !