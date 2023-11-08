How the brain works during sleep: what secrets are behind this important process

UAportal tells how the brain works during sleep. Find out what mysteries are behind this important process.

Various complex processes occur in the brain during sleep

During sleep, different complex processes occur in the brain, affecting the general state of health and well-being. The sleep-wake cycle is an essential component of sleep regulated by the brain's internal clock, known as the circadian rhythm.

Stages of sleep and their impact on physical and cognitive recovery

Sleep is divided into different stages, each with its own characteristics and functions. During the REM sleep phase, the brain relaxes and slows down, allowing for physical recovery. In addition, REM sleep is associated with dreaming and plays an important role in cognitive processes.

Collaboration of key brain components

Several key brain components work together to facilitate falling asleep. The thalamus acts as a relay station, relaying sensory information and regulating arousal levels.

The hypothalamus, another important component, controls the sleep-wake cycle and secretes hormones that promote sleep, such as melatonin. In addition, the cerebral cortex, the outer layer of the brain, processes sensory information during sleep.

