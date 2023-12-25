How to live to be a hundred years old: Lifehacks for better health

Today, prolonging life by adopting simple but effective lifestyle changes is a key issue for many people. UAportal has presented the practical lifehacks that will help to improve your health.

Balanced diet

Balanced diet

One of the lifehacks for prolonging life is a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains. You should avoid processed foods and excessive sugar intake to maintain a healthy weight and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Physical activity

Walking, swimming or yoga - activity helps to strengthen muscles, improve cardiovascular health and boost your mood. Take at least 30 minutes of exercise a day to reap the benefits of an active lifestyle.

Quality sleep

Prioritizing quality sleep can have a significant impact on longevity. Getting 7-9 hours of restful sleep each night can help reduce your risk of developing chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes and obesity. Creating a relaxing routine and providing a comfortable environment promotes better sleep, and therefore a longer and healthier life.

