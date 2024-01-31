How to check the quality of tap water: 5 useful tips

When it comes to saving money and time, many choose tap water instead of buying expensive filtration systems. However, a pertinent question arises: can it be considered safe for consumption? UAportal has prepared 5 simple tips to help assess the quality of tap water.

Pay attention to the color of the water

One of the simplest methods is to check the color of the water. Despite its simplicity, it's important not to overlook this aspect when pouring it into a drinking glass. Regularly check the transparency of the water.

Evaluate the smell

Another elementary tip that is often forgotten is a thorough assessment of the water's smell. It should not have an unpleasant or sharp aroma.

Soap and water reaction

A simple and reliable method to assess water quality is washing hands with soap. If the water produces an adequate amount of foam during handwashing, it indicates satisfactory water quality. However, if this does not happen, it suggests that the water is "hard" and may contain harmful compounds that have not undergone filtration.

Freezing

Changing the water's state can be an effective means of assessing its quality. Freeze a sample in the freezer and observe the ice flakes that form. Transparent ice cubes indicate good water quality, while cloudy ones may suggest lower quality.

DIY filter

A homemade water filter can provide additional information about its quality. All you need is a funnel, a plastic bottle, and a simple paper napkin.Attach the DIY filter to the bottle neck, then slowly pass the water through the porous paper. If you notice any particles or a change in color, it is advisable not to use it.

