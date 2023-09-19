How to extend the life of suede shoes: five useful tips

Suede shoes need special care to preserve their beauty and extend their service life. UAportal has prepared an article with practical tips that will help you care for suede shoes and keep them in excellent condition.

Regular cleaning and care

To extend the life of suede shoes, it is important to clean and care for them regularly. Cleaning begins with using a suede brush or soft cloth to remove dirt or dust from the surface. It is recommended to brush gently in one direction so as not to damage the delicate suede material. For stubborn stains, you can use a suede eraser or a mixture of water and vinegar.

It is important to first test any cleaning agent on a small, inconspicuous area to ensure that it does not discolor or damage the suede. After cleaning, it is recommended to let it air dry away from direct heat sources.

Protection against water and moisture

Suede shoes are especially vulnerable to water and moisture, so it is very important to protect them. Applying a waterproof spray specially formulated for suede creates a protective barrier against water and stains. It is important to follow the instructions on the spray bottle and apply it evenly over the entire surface of the shoe.

In addition, you should avoid wearing them in rainy or snowy weather, as prolonged exposure to moisture can cause irreversible damage. If suede shoes get wet, it is necessary to stuff them with newspapers or paper, which will help them retain their shape when they dry.

Proper storage

Proper storage is the key to extending the life of suede shoes. It is recommended to store them in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight. You should use a shoe box or a breathable shoe bag to protect them from dust and dirt.

Avoiding excessive wear and tear

While suede shoes can be stylish and comfortable, it is important to avoid excessive wear and tear to prolong their life. Limiting wear in harsh environments, such as rocky terrain or construction sites, helps prevent irreparable damage.

Professional cleaning and restoration

If your suede shoes are heavily soiled or stained, your best bet is to have them professionally cleaned and restored. Professionals can remove stubborn stains, refresh the color and revitalize the suede texture.

