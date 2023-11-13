How to train a cat to the litter box: useful tips

UAportal has prepared effective strategies to help train your cat to the litter box. Following these tips will foster good habits in the cat and prevent trouble outside the litter box.

Choosing a location and filler

Be consistent when choosing a litter box location. Choose a quiet and accessible place for it and avoid frequent changes to prevent confusion and accidents.

Maintaining cleanliness

Use the right type of litter. Experiment with different types of fillers to find why your cat prefers the texture and odor.

Clean the litter box regularly

Scoop out the litter every day to remove waste and clumps, and completely change the litter at least once a week to keep it clean.

Encourage your cat with praise or treats

Encourage your cat with praise or a treat when he successfully uses the litter box to create a positive association.

Respond appropriately to accidents

If your cat does the needy outside the litter box, avoid punishment by cleaning the soiled area thoroughly to eliminate the foul odor.

