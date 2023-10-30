How to prepare delicious mushroom salted mushroom for the winter: a simple recipe

This recipe allows you to prepare about six liters of solyanka, which will be a great stock for the winter and decorate your table with delicious dishes.

According to the recipe from the blog "Home canning", which is suitable for cooking mushroom hodgepodge, you will need the following ingredients:

Tomatoes - 2 kg (or tomato paste 300-400 g)

Cabbage - 1.5 kg

Carrots - 1.5 kg

Onions - 1.5 kg

Sweet pepper - 0,5 kg

Mushrooms - 1 kg

Salt - 3 tbsp.

Hot pepper - 1 pod

Preparation:

Start by rinsing and peeling all the vegetables. Chop tomatoes through a meat grinder, and carrots need to be grated on a large grater. Shred the cabbage, cut the onion into half rings, and cut the bell pepper into a straw, having previously cleaned it from the seeds. Also cut the hot pepper into small pieces. Clean and cut the mushrooms. Put all the prepared vegetables and mushrooms in a deep dish with a thick bottom. Add salt and braise under a closed lid for 40-60 minutes. 10 minutes before the end of the stew, add a teaspoon of black pepper and six bay leaves. When the braising is finished, add a tablespoon of vinegar essence, mix well and braise for a few more minutes. Spread the hot solyanka in clean sterilized jars and roll them up. Then turn the jars upside down, cover and leave until completely cooled. Then store the jars in a dark and cold place.

