How to cook almond flour: Culinary life hacks

Learn effective ways to make almond flour using simple techniques and common kitchen tools. UAportal has told you how to make flour that will become an alternative to store-bought options.

Blanched almond method

First, you need to blanch the almonds to remove the skin. Put the nuts in boiling water for about 60 seconds and then transfer them to a bowl of ice water. After cooling, the skin should come off easily.

Thoroughly dry the almonds with a clean towel, then grind them in a food processor until they are the consistency of flour. The resulting almond flour can be stored in an airtight container in a cool, dark place for later use in cooking.

The freezing method

A convenient way to make almond flour is to freeze and grind almonds. Just put the almonds in the freezer for a few hours to freeze, then put them in a food processor or blender and grind them to a flour. Freezing almonds not only makes them easier to grind, but also helps prevent the release of oils.

Soaking method

Raw almonds should be soaked in water overnight to soften them. After that, drain the almonds and place them on a kitchen towel to dry completely.

Dry almonds can be ground into flour using a food processor or blender. This method not only makes it easier to grind almonds, but also removes enzymes that interfere with the digestion of nuts.

