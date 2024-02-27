Achieving the perfect crispy crust when frying potatoes can be difficult. UAportal has told you how, with the right techniques, you can elevate your dish to the gourmet level.

Breading

Cut the potatoes into the desired shape, dry them with a paper towel, and then cover them with a thin layer of cornstarch. Gently dust the potatoes to create a light, even coating. This will help absorb excess moisture and contribute to a crispy crust during frying.

Double frying

After frying the potatoes once in the oil at a lower temperature, allow them to cool, and then fry them a second time at a higher temperature. This technique ensures that the potatoes are fully cooked and then crispy.

Cutting evenly

It is very important to slice the potatoes evenly. Different thicknesses can lead to uneven browning, resulting in some pieces being too crispy and others undercooked.

Properly heated oil

To achieve the perfect crispy crust, it is very important to use the right oil. Before adding the potatoes, it must be brought to the right temperature, as frying in oil that is not hot enough can result in a greasy, soggy crust.

Avoid overcrowding

Finally, it is important to avoid overcrowding the pan or pot to ensure that the potatoes have enough space to cook evenly. If you fry too much at once, the temperature of the oil may drop, which will prevent it from cooking properly.

