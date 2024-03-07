Finding ways to avoid constant stress is crucial for overall health and happiness. UAportal has shared strategies that can improve your well-being.

Create a support system

Whether it's friends, family, or work colleagues, having a network of people who can understand and provide assistance can go a long way toward improving emotional well-being.

Prioritize self-care

Taking care of yourself is important. Prioritize activities that promote physical and mental well-being. This can include regular exercise, getting enough sleep, eating a healthy diet, and hobbies or activities that bring you joy.

Practice mindfulness and relaxation techniques

Meditation, deep breathing exercises, or yoga – these practices help you stay mindful and calm in difficult times. Mindfulness allows you to free yourself from worrying about the past or future and focus on the present, which is effective in coping with stress.

Set realistic expectations

Unrealistic expectations add unnecessary pressure and stress. It is important to prioritize achievable goals and accept imperfection. Learning how to prioritize tasks and manage time effectively will help you prevent overwhelm.

Learn to say "no"

Recognizing personal boundaries and refusing additional commitments or responsibilities that lead to increased stress is crucial. It's important to put your health and well-being first by refraining from excessive stress. It is also necessary to speak openly and honestly about personal needs and boundaries while respecting others.

