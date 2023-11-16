How to overcome fears: practical tips

Overcoming fears is a difficult journey that requires determination. By facing fears head-on and challenging negative thoughts, you can regain control over your life. UAportal will give you some useful tips that will improve this process.

Daily video

Face your fears head-on

One of the most effective ways to overcome fears is to face them head-on. It's natural to feel anxious and afraid when faced with something that scares us, but avoiding or ignoring fears only makes the anxiety worse.

Read also: How to increase productivity: 5 tips for effective time management

Control negative thoughts

Fears are often fueled by negative thoughts and beliefs. To overcome fears, you need to challenge the negative and rethink it. Replace thoughts with positive and realistic beliefs. Surround yourself with good thoughts and seek support.

See a psychologist

Therapists, psychologists, and counselors are trained to work with fears and anxieties. They can provide valuable advice, teach coping strategies, and help you develop an individualized action plan.

Relax

Relaxation techniques can help you learn to overcome your fears. Deep breathing exercises, mindfulness, and gradual muscle relaxation can reduce stress and increase resilience. Find the relaxation techniques that work best for you and incorporate them into your daily routine.

Earlier, we told you how to meditate properly if you are a beginner.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!