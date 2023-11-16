How to overcome insecurity: a few simple life hacks

Self-confidence plays an important role in various aspects of life. A healthy self-esteem helps to choose partners better, find a job that brings pleasure, and resist the influence of society. UAportal has prepared several life hacks to help overcome stiffness.

Distance yourself from toxic influences

You should not hesitate to remove toxic people from your life. Such individuals are unable to build healthy interpersonal relationships and seek to humiliate others to elevate themselves.

Develop a specific plan

If objective factors contribute to insecurity, it's crucial to develop a plan to effectively overcome them. It's important to recognize that awareness alone is not enough; taking action and implementing a plan is what leads to real change.

Identify your strengths

Make a list of your strengths, talents, and significant achievements that you are proud of. Visualizing your positive qualities will help boost your self-esteem and remind you of your capabilities.

Filter out external criticism

Don't let the words of others deeply affect you. Accept constructive criticism with understanding, separating it from unfounded criticism that has no purpose other than to humiliate you.

