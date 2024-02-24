How to prevent plastic windows from fogging: interesting life hacks

Preventing plastic windows from fogging is a simple task if you use certain effective life hacks. UAportal has learned about methods that will help to quickly solve this household problem.

Vinegar spray

Mix a solution of equal parts of vinegar and water in a spray bottle. It should be sprayed on plastic windows and wiped with a clean cloth or paper towel. Vinegar is known to repel moisture and effectively prevent fogging.

Shaving cream

If a thin layer of shaving cream is applied to the windows and wiped off with a clean, dry cloth, it will help prevent condensation and fogging by acting as a barrier. It is recommended to use a non-gel shaving cream to avoid residue accumulation on the windows.

Anti-fog film

A modern way to prevent plastic windows from fogging is to stick an anti-fog film on them. These films are available online or in hardware stores. The film is simply cut to the size of the plastic window, the backing is removed, and then pressed to the surface.

