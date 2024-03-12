Due to poor ventilation and high humidity levels in the bathroom, mirrors often fog up. UAportal told you about simple life hacks that can help fix this problem.

Shaving foam

Shaving foam not only copes well with its intended purpose but can also serve as a protective barrier for the mirror. Start by applying a small amount to a clean mirror surface.

Gently rub the foam into the glass with a paper towel. This will create a thin layer that will prevent fogging for several weeks.

Laundry soap solution

Apply a thin layer of soap evenly over the entire surface of the mirror. Then, use a dry cloth to carefully remove the excess product. This simple method provides guaranteed protection against fogging for up to a month.

Cleaning regularly

Dust accumulation worsens humidity, which leads to faster fogging. Thus, make it a habit to clean your bathroom regularly.

