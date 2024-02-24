How to prevent food from sticking to the pan: practical tips

When cooking, preventing food from sticking to the pan is essential. UAportal has learned some important tips on how to avoid this problem and make the process of cooking various dishes more enjoyable.

Preheat the frying pan

Before adding any food, it is important to preheat the pan properly. This creates a heated surface that promotes faster cooking by forming a barrier that prevents sticking. Additionally, proper preheating promotes even browning of the food, improving the overall quality of the dish.

Use the right cookware and utensils

Non-stick pans and pots are specially designed to reduce sticking, and using the right tools can help maintain these properties of the pan. In addition, it is recommended to use pans with thick bottoms to ensure even heat distribution and reduce the appearance of hot spots that can lead to burning.

Proper cleaning and care

By taking care of your cookware, you can preserve its non-stick properties, which will ensure efficient cooking for a long time. In addition, avoiding the use of harsh cleaning agents can prevent damage to the nonstick surface and extend its service life.

