UAportal tells you about effective life hacks that will help prevent the appearance of wrinkles and keep your skin young. By implementing simple habits into your daily routine, you can improve your skin's health.

Daily video

Moisturize your skin daily

One of the life hacks to prevent wrinkles is to moisturize your skin daily. It helps to moisturize the skin and increase its elasticity, which can prevent the formation of fine lines and wrinkles. It is recommended that you choose a moisturizer that is suitable for your specific skin type and apply it in the morning and evening for optimal results.

See also: Just two glasses of water will help you lose weight and stop aging, nutritionists say

Protect your skin from the sun

Another effective life hack for wrinkle prevention is to protect your skin from the harmful effects of the sun. Exposure to ultraviolet rays can destroy collagen and elastin, which leads to the appearance of wrinkles.

It's important to always wear sunscreen with a high SPF even on cloudy days and to limit your sun exposure. In addition, wearing protective clothing such as hats and sunglasses can provide additional protection from UV rays.

Maintain a healthy lifestyle

A healthy lifestyle can help prevent the appearance of wrinkles. This includes eating a balanced diet rich in antioxidants as they help fight harmful free radicals in the body.

Regular exercise is also important to stimulate circulation, which nourishes the skin and improves overall skin health. In addition, getting enough rest, managing stress levels and taking proper care of your skin are crucial factors in preventing the appearance of wrinkles.

As a reminder, eyes face a lot of stress every day, including the one that comes from computers, smartphones, sun, air conditioning and too dry air. All of these things harm the eyes. Read our article to find out how to fix it.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!