When it comes to caring for knitted sweaters, following the rules of washing, storage, and regular maintenance is important to maintain their quality and appearance. UAportal has told you about effective tips to help you do this.

Proper care

When washing knitted sweaters, it is important to use a mild detergent and cold water to prevent shrinkage and stretching. Before putting the sweater in the washing machine, turn it inside out to protect the outer surface. It is important to avoid wringing or twisting the sweater to remove excess water as this can distort the shape of the knit.

Avoid aggressive chemicals

When washing knitted sweaters, it is important to avoid using harsh chemicals or bleaches as they can damage the fibers. Instead, it is advisable to choose a mild detergent designed for wool. In addition, refrain from using fabric softener as it can leave residue on the fibers and affect the texture of the product.

Handling delicate knitwear

When washing delicate knitted sweaters, such as those with intricate patterns or delicate fibers, it is better to wash them by hand rather than in a washing machine. Pour cold water into a sink or basin and add a small amount of mild detergent, and then gently rinse the sweater in the water.

It is important not to rub or scrub the knitwear as this can damage it. After rinsing, gently squeeze out the excess water and place the sweater on a towel to dry.

Storage of knitted sweaters

Proper storage is crucial for maintaining the quality of knitted sweaters. Always make sure that they are completely dry before storing them as moisture can lead to mold and unpleasant odors.

We recommend folding knitted sweaters rather than hanging them to prevent stretching. Store them in a cool and dry place, away from direct sunlight and heat.

