How to properly care for silver jewelry: practical tips

UAportal has prepared a selection of lifehacks that will help you preserve the beauty of your silver jewelry. These methods will help you restore the shine of your jewelry in the shortest possible time.

Baking soda bath

A small dish should be covered with aluminum foil. On it you should put silver jewelry and sprinkle it with baking soda. Next, the jewelry should be poured with boiling water until completely immersed.

After holding it for a few minutes, the jewelry can be removed and rinsed under cold water. The tarnishing should disappear, leaving the silver jewelry shiny.

Using lemon juice

Fresh lemon juice can be squeezed into a bowl and soak the tarnished jewelry in it for about 5-10 minutes. The acidic properties of lemon juice will help dissolve the tarnish.

After that, a soft toothbrush or cloth can be used to gently scrub off the remnants of the remedy. To reveal the original shine of the jewelry, you need to rinse them with water and dry them dry.

Lifehack with chalk

Put a piece of chalk in the place where you store your jewelry. This will cause the chalk to absorb moisture and help prevent tarnishing.

This will keep your silverware shiny for a longer period of time. With this simple method, you can greatly reduce the time and effort spent on frequent cleaning and polishing of jewelry.

