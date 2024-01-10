How to properly care for natural fur: 3 useful life hacks

Fur products have long been appreciated for their elegance and ability to decorate both wardrobes and interiors. However, even the smallest stain can reduce their attractiveness and worsen their overall appearance. UAportal told you about life hacks for cleaning fur.

What not to clean with

Not all cleaning products are suitable for fur. Some of them contain aggressive components that can compromise the integrity of the product. Avoid household chemicals and substances containing chlorine. Choose mild detergents specially formulated for delicate materials.

Combing

Regular brushing is essential to maintain the direction of the fur's pile. You should use soft, methodical movements to avoid accidentally pulling out large sections of fur.

Avoid washing

It is important to understand that natural fur should never be washed, either by hand or in washing machines. The natural oils present in fur help to maintain its elasticity and elegance, but washing can lead to their evaporation.

The leather that holds the precious fur in place can become rough and prone to cracking, which will significantly shorten the life of the product. It is equally important to protect the fur from excessive heat.

