Proper washing of terry towels is crucial for maintaining their quality and long-term softness. UAportal has collected valuable tips and tricks for caring for them.

Proper washing

Proper washing of terry towels is essential to maintain their softness. To begin with, it is recommended to separate towels of light and dark colors to prevent color transfer during washing. Use a mild detergent to keep the fabric soft and avoid exposure to harsh chemicals.

Removing stains

To remove stubborn stains on terry towels, it is important to pre-treat them with a stain remover before washing. Lightly brush the stained areas with a soft-bristled brush and leave the product on for a while to allow it to work.

Avoid air conditioners

When washing terry towels, it is very important to avoid using fabric softeners. They can leave a coating on the fabric, which reduces their absorbency over time. It is better to choose a mild detergent specially formulated for delicate fabrics to protect the integrity and softness of the towel.

Proper drying and storage

Proper drying and storage of terry towels are equally important factors in ensuring their quality. After washing, it is important to dry the towels thoroughly to prevent mold or unpleasant odors. Avoid over-drying as this can cause the fabric to become stiff. After drying, fold the towels neatly and store them in a well-ventilated area to prevent moisture from being retained and to ensure their freshness.

