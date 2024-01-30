How to properly care for leather shoes: Useful tips

When it comes to caring for leather shoes, proper maintenance is key. UAportal has collected important tips that will help preserve the quality and appearance of leather shoes for a long time.

Regular care

When it comes to restoring leather shoes, it is very important to clean and maintain them regularly. You can use a leather cleaner to effectively remove dirt and grime. After cleaning, it is important to apply a conditioner and leave it on for a few minutes before wiping off the excess for optimal results.

Polishing

An important aspect of leather shoe restoration is regular polishing. To do this, use a high-quality shoe polish and a soft cloth. Applying the polish in a circular motion not only improves its appearance but also protects the leather from wear and tear.

Protective spray

Protecting leather shoes from environmental influences, such as water and moisture, is a must. By applying a water and stain spray, you can create a barrier against liquids, preventing damage from rain or accidental spills.

Proper storage

A key aspect of leather shoe restoration is proper storage. It is important to store them in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight, to prevent fading and drying. Using shoe pads to maintain the shape and absorb excess moisture, as well as stuffing your shoes with paper or newspapers can also help keep them in shape during storage.

