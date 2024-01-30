When it comes to preserving the original condition of white socks, following the correct washing and care instructions is crucial. From choosing the right detergent to following storage rules, UAportal has told you about the key factors to consider to keep your socks clean longer.

Before washing, socks should be turned inside out and washed in cold water to preserve their brightness. In addition, using the delicate cycle and avoiding overloading the washing machine ensures that the socks are washed thoroughly without damage.

When washing white socks, it is advisable to separate them from colored or dark clothes to prevent color transfer. Separate washing will preserve their quality and may prevent discoloration or damage.

After washing, it is best to air dry your white socks rather than tumble dry them. This helps to maintain their shape, elasticity and overall quality. To prevent yellowing, avoid direct sunlight and make sure the socks are completely dry before storing them to prevent a musty odor.

For stubborn stains on white socks, it is recommended to consider using a pretreatment or stain remover before washing. Gently scrub the stained areas with a soft brush or cloth and leave the product on for a few minutes before washing to effectively remove stubborn stains without damaging the fabric.

Proper storage of clean white socks in a cool, dry place helps to preserve their freshness and brightness. It is important to avoid storing them in plastic bags, as this can trap moisture and lead to mold growth. Instead, choose storage containers made of lightweight fabric or simply fold them up and place them neatly in a drawer to keep them in the best condition possible.

