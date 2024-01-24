UAportal has prepared life hacks on how to properly wash an umbrella. Learn how to effectively remove dirt and grime without harming the fabric.

Soaking in soapy water

To properly wash an umbrella, fill a large basin or bathtub with warm soapy water. Then gently dip it into the water and leave it to soak for about 15-20 minutes.

After soaking, brush the umbrella fabric with a soft brush to remove any dirt or grime. After cleaning, the umbrella is rinsed thoroughly with clean water and allowed to air dry completely before using it again.

Rinsing with vinegar solution

Another effective method of washing an umbrella is to create a rinse solution using equal parts water and white vinegar.

This helps to remove soap residue and also acts as a natural umbrella freshener. After rinsing with the vinegar solution, rinse the umbrella again with clean water and allow it to air dry thoroughly.

Spray to protect the fabric

To help keep your umbrella clean for longer, apply a fabric protector spray after thorough cleaning and drying. This spray forms a protective barrier on the umbrella, making it more resistant to dirt, water, and stains.

