How to wash bedding correctly: effective tips

Dirty bedding can hide harmful germs that negatively affect your skin and overall well-being, preventing you from getting a good night's sleep. UAportal tells you how to properly wash bedding to ensure quality sleep.

1. To begin with, it is important to change your bedding regularly. To maintain freshness, try to do this at least twice a month, but ideally once a week.

2. Following the care instructions on the label is essential as it not only ensures cleanliness but also extends the life of your bedding.

3. To maintain cleanliness, it is important to remove stains in time. It is strongly recommended to soak them in a stain remover and then rinse them off with cold water.

4. Generally, for heavily soiled laundry, higher temperatures and more intensive wash cycles should be used to ensure thorough cleaning.

5. After loading the laundry, there should be enough space in the drum for the palm of your hand to move freely. This will ensure proper rotation and thorough cleaning.

6. Refrain from using fabric softener, as it impairs the absorbency of the fabric, which affects its overall quality.

7. Use special laundry balls designed to prevent the laundry from sticking together during the wash cycle. This not only ensures better hygiene, but also preserves the integrity and appearance of the fabric.

8. If possible, dry your laundry in natural sunlight as it acts as the best disinfectant, effectively eliminating unwanted germs and microorganisms.

9. After drying, iron the bedding with a hot iron. This extra step helps to eliminate any residual germs, further enhancing hygiene.

10. Vinegar can be used to increase the softness of the fabric and give it a bright look. This household ingredient acts as a natural softener.

