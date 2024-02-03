When it comes to keeping your bed clean and fresh, knowing how to properly wash and care for your pillows is very important. UAportal talks about different washing methods and additional measures to effectively maintain cleanliness.

Daily video

How to wash pillows in the washing machine

When it comes to washing pillows, it is important to follow the care instructions on the label. First, remove the pillowcase and protective cover. Then put the pillows in the washing machine with a mild detergent and set the water temperature to warm.

It is important to avoid using bleach or harsh chemicals as they can damage the cushions. After completing the wash cycle, dry them thoroughly in the dryer to prevent mold.

Read also: Three simple remedies that will save even the dirtiest white socks

How to wash pillows by hand

For pillows that are not machine washable, hand washing is the best option. Fill a large sink or bathtub with warm water and mild detergent.

Gently submerge the cushions and brush away any dirt with a soft brush. Rinse thoroughly with clean water and squeeze out any excess moisture.

Spot cleaning

You can remove food or sweat stains with spot cleaning. Prepare a solution of water and mild detergent, and then blot the stain with a clean cloth dampened in the solution.

Start cleaning from the edges and work your way inward. The process should be continued until the stain disappears.

Earlier, we wrote about the washing machine mode that is best not to use so that things do not remain dirty after washing, as well as what to do after washing to prevent mold and bad odors from appearing in the washing machine.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!