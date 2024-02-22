How to wash soft toys: useful tips for parents

Keeping soft toys clean and in good condition is important for the health and safety of children. In this article, UAportal has provided practical tips on how to properly care for toys.

Daily video

Proper hand washing technique

When washing soft toys, use a mild detergent suitable for delicate fabrics. Harsh chemicals should be avoided and mild, fragrance-free detergents should be preferred. To ensure thorough cleaning, fill the tub with warm water and add detergent.

Shake the water slightly to create foam, immerse the toy in it, and then rub the surface thoroughly with your hands. After cleaning, the toy should be rinsed under running water and gently squeezed to remove excess water before allowing it to air dry.

Machine wash instructions

For soft toys that are machine washable, it is important to follow certain precautions to prevent damage. The toy should be placed in a mesh bag or pillowcase to protect it during washing.

Read also: Top 6 methods to stretch clothes that shrunk after washing

Use a delicate cycle with cold water and mild detergent, avoiding bleach and fabric softener. After the wash cycle is complete, remove the toy from the bag and allow it to air dry completely before returning it to the child's play area.

Spot cleaning methods

If you are dealing with small stains or areas of dirt on soft toys, spot cleaning may be a practical solution. Mix a small amount of mild detergent with water to create a soapy solution.

A clean cloth or sponge can be dipped in the mixture. Gently blot the stained area, taking care not to soak the toy. After the dirt or stain has been removed, wipe off the remaining soap solution with a damp cloth and allow the toy to air dry completely.

As a reminder, we have already written about why things get dirtier after washing in the machine.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!