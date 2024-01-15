How to wash jeans properly: 4 tips from the experts

When it comes to caring for your favorite pair of jeans, it is very important to follow the right methods of washing and caring for them. UAportal has told you how to preserve the color, shape, and quality of your pants for a longer time.

Turn your jeans inside out

When it comes to washing jeans, it is important to turn them inside out before putting them in the washing machine. This helps to minimize fading, especially for dark denim, and also protects any delicate embellishments or buttons on the jeans.

Use cold water

Hot water can cause your jeans to shrink and fade, while cold water helps to maintain color and shape. It is best to use a gentle cycle with cold water to ensure the best results.

Avoid excessive washing

Washing too often can cause your jeans to wear out faster, causing them to lose their shape and color. Instead, spot cleaning any stains will extend their lifespan.

Store them properly

Finally, it is important to store your jeans properly. Do not hang them on hangers as this can cause them to stretch. Instead, fold them neatly and store them in a cool, dry place to preserve their appearance and structure for longer.

