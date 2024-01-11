Starting the morning on a positive note can set the tone for the whole day. UAportal has prepared five tips to help you start the morning in a good mood.

Prepare in the evening

In the evening, choose and arrange your clothes and shoes to ensure an easy start to the day. Additionally, cleaning your living space and completing household chores will provide a sense of calm that will positively affect your mood.

Planning your day in advance by creating a to-do list can also increase productivity. With a diary, you can prioritize and manage your time effectively, paving the way for a successful day.

Get a comfortable sleep

Creating the perfect environment can help you get a good night's sleep. Before going to bed, make sure to ventilate your bedroom, keeping the temperature around 20 degrees. This helps you breathe more easily and alleviates potential headaches, allowing you to wake up refreshed and ready to face the day.

Wake up earlier

Avoid the chaotic rush by setting a wake-up routine for each family member. Waking up 15 minutes earlier than the others allows you to take a soothing shower, have a leisurely breakfast, and collect your thoughts in private. This time makes it easier to start the day, relieve stress, and promote positive thinking.

Limit your exposure to the news

While staying informed is important, overwhelming yourself with negative information in the morning can affect your mood. Consider putting it off until later in the day. Give priority to maintaining a positive attitude by starting your day with activities and thoughts that contribute to your well-being.

Eat a balanced diet

A healthy and balanced breakfast can have a significant impact on your energy levels throughout the day. Choose cereal, eggs, or scrambled eggs, and a glass of water to fuel your body. However, don't drink coffee on an empty stomach.

