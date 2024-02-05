Keeping your floors clean and looking perfect can sometimes be a challenge. Many housewives face sticky and dirty surfaces despite their best efforts. UAportal has prepared five tips to help you achieve excellent results and avoid the need for repeated cleaning.

Start with dry cleaning

Before you start cleaning the floor, make sure you vacuum and wipe off the dust. This step will make the wet cleaning process more efficient.

Keep tools and water clean

Using a clean mop, cloths, and water is essential for optimal results. Dirty tools will hinder the cleaning process.

Vinegar.

To effectively remove dirt and sanitize your floor, add 2-3 tablespoons of white vinegar to one bucket of warm water for wet mopping. This greatly improves the effectiveness of the detergent.

Clean the dirtiest areas first

Divide the room into zones depending on the level of dirt. Start with the dirtiest areas, such as the hallway. However, it is very important to clean the floor first by removing shoes, thoroughly cleaning carpets, and even cleaning the areas under furniture to ensure a thorough overall cleaning.

