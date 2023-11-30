UAportal provides practical life hacks to help protect your favorite things from moth damage. Learn effective tips and tricks on how to store things properly.

Daily video

Proper cleaning

One of the best life hacks for storing old items properly to avoid moths eating them is to start by thoroughly cleaning them before putting them in the closet. Moths are attracted to dirt, food stains, and other organic residues that may be present in things.

Natural remedies for moths

Another useful tip is to use natural moth repellents when storing old things. Certain odors, such as lavender, cedarwood, and cloves, repel moths. Sachets of dried lavender or cedar shavings can be placed in storage containers or cabinets to repel moths.

The right storage containers

The choice of storage containers can also make a difference. Choose airtight containers made of materials such as plastic or metal that moths cannot penetrate. Avoid cardboard boxes or bags, as moths can easily chew through them.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!