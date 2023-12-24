How to save money: 3 life hacks

In a world of constant expenses and financial challenges, saving and managing money wisely becomes a necessity to achieve material well-being. UAportal explains how to learn how to effectively manage and save money.

Budgeting and sticking to it

The first step to learning how to save and manage money efficiently is to create a budget. Start by calculating your monthly income and major expenses and set aside a portion for savings.

Maintain this budget by controlling your spending and refraining from unnecessary purchases. Over time, this routine will become a habit, allowing you to save more efficiently.

Automate your savings

Simplify the process of saving money by setting up automatic transfers from your current account to a savings account. This method will direct a portion of your income directly to savings before you have a chance to spend it.

Embrace minimalism

Implement minimalism into your life by simplifying and adopting a more frugal lifestyle. In addition, adhering to the principles of minimalism can lead to a deeper sense of satisfaction with your possessions, which will reduce the desire to overspend.

