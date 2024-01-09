How to deal with stress: 3 useful life hacks

The emotional consequences of conflicts, deadlines, and demanding management can manifest themselves in physical symptoms such as headaches, fatigue, and nervous breakdowns. UAportal has told you about quick and convenient life hacks that you can use to relieve stress.

Daily video

Facial relaxation exercise

Stress often manifests itself through emotions and tense facial muscles. Gently smooth the furrow on your eyebrows and close your eyes.

Read also: The 5-minute rule: how to get much more done and be more productive

Run your tongue over your teeth several times, and then move on to massaging your temples and lightly patting your cheekbones. Take a comfortable position and gradually relax each muscle in your face in your mind. Devote about 5-7 minutes to this exercise.

Punching technique

Lightly hitting the palm of your hand on a hard surface can act as a calming agent. Remember that light tapping on a table or hard surface is enough, there is no need for strong blows.

Align your shoulders

Posture can have a significant impact on your emotional state. Instead of slouching and avoiding eye contact like a guilty child, consciously straighten your back, squeeze your shoulders, and lift your chin confidently. A straight and confident posture can help relieve stress and promote emotional well-being.

As a reminder, we have already written about how to unleash your potential quickly and easily.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!