How to build friendship with a cat: Three methods

UAportal has prepared three tips on how to build a friendship with a cat. Learn about practical ways that will help to establish a relationship with this furry pet.

Patience and respect

Patience and respect are very important when building a friendship, so it's best to avoid forced interactions and allow your cat to approach you at his or her own pace. Take time to observe your cat's body language and respect his boundaries. By gently offering a treat or engaging in games, you can build a trusting relationship over time.

Creating a safe space

Trying to make friends with the cat, it is very important to create a safe environment where he will feel comfortable. To do this, you need to arrange a quiet corner in the house, equipped with a cozy bed, toys and a claw sharpener. Placing this corner in a quiet place, away from loud noises and human traffic, will help him feel safe.

Bonding through play

A great way to bond with your cat is to participate in different activities. Use toys, such as laser pointers, to engage him in games. This will help create a positive association with the owner and can strengthen the relationship.

