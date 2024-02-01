How to wash a coffee stain from a white fabric: Three natural remedies

When it comes to removing stubborn coffee stains from white fabrics, there are several effective methods worth considering. UAportal has collected useful tips that can greatly facilitate the washing process.

Using vinegar and water

One of the most effective ways to remove coffee stains from white fabric is to use a mixture of vinegar and water. Start by blotting the stain with a clean cloth to absorb as much coffee as possible. Then mix equal parts white vinegar and water and apply to the stained area. Leave on for a few minutes and then blot with another clean cloth.

Using baking soda

Another way to remove coffee stains from white fabric is with baking soda. First, you can blot the stain with a clean cloth to remove excess coffee. Then it should be moistened with water and sprinkled with a generous amount of baking soda. It should be gently rubbed into the cloth and left for a few minutes. After that, you can rinse the area with water and repeat the process if necessary.

Using hydrogen peroxide

For more stubborn coffee stains, hydrogen peroxide can be a useful solution. Wipe the stain with a clean cloth to remove as much coffee as possible. Then mix one part hydrogen peroxide with two parts water and apply to the affected area. Leave it on for a few minutes, after which the fabric can be washed as usual.

