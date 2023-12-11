How to be liked by those around you: 5 essential qualities

The attractiveness of a person always arouses interest and is reflected through different aspects of their personality. Outside of appearance and charm, there are many qualities that give charm and attractiveness. UAportal has prepared the top 5 qualities that make a person attractive.

Be well-groomed

A well-groomed appearance and observance of personal hygiene rules demonstrate self-respect and value of one's appearance. Neat and styled hair increases attractiveness.

Dress with confidence

Choosing stylish clothes that fit well shows confidence in your own style and fashion sense. Clothes that emphasize your best features increase your attractiveness.

Positive body language

Open and relaxed body language, including good posture and eye contact, conveys confidence and approachability. Smiling and reciprocating gestures during conversation increases attractiveness.

Radiate positivity

Positive energy and enjoyment of life uplifts your mood and draws others to you.

Confidence in conversations

Speak clearly and confidently, listen actively and maintain a good flow of conversation - this shows confidence.

