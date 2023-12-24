Success at a job interview depends not only on your qualifications or diploma. It is also about how to present yourself in the best possible light. UAportal has prepared life hacks that will help you successfully pass the interview and get the desired job.

Daily video

Proper appearance

When coming to an interview, candidates should choose clothes that fit well. This step helps to create a positive first impression and shows that they are serious about the job. It is also important to pay attention to personal grooming to look neat.

Read also: Five reasons to leave an interview immediately: signs of toxic leadership

Research the company

Before the interview, it is very important to conduct thorough research on the company and the specific position. Being aware of the values and recent developments in the organization shows genuine interest and thorough preparation. This understanding also allows you to give specific answers and ask the right questions during the interview.

Practice active listening

During the interview, candidates should practice active listening by maintaining eye contact. This demonstrates attentiveness and interest. Active listening is useful for providing informed answers and maintaining a dialog.

To recap, we've already written about how not to fail a job interview.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!