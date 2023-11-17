How to keep your hair clean longer: care tips

UAportal has prepared unique life hacks that you should include in your daily hair care routine. These tips will help you keep your hair clean longer, as well as give it a shine and a healthy look.

Daily video

Read also: How to wash your hair properly to make it shine: top 2 life hacks

Rinse with cool water

One of the recommended methods for keeping your hair clean is to rinse it with cool water after shampooing and conditioner. By cooling the cuticles and locking in moisture, cool water prevents natural oils from being washed away, leading to dull hair.

Life hack with a silk pillowcase

Another useful tip is to switch to a silk pillowcase. Unlike cotton, silk reduces friction and prevents the absorption of natural fats that can leave hair greasy.

Dry shampoo

A practical way to extend the life of your hairstyle and keep your hair fresh is to include dry shampoo in your daily routine. This quick fix absorbs excess oil at the roots, adding volume even on days when you don't have time for a full shampoo. Spray dry shampoo and massage it into the roots for instant results.

We've already written about how to dry your hair properly.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!