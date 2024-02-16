How to keep your bathroom clean: 3 effective bathroom cleanliness tips

UAportal told you about practical and easy-to-implement solutions for keeping your bathroom clean and fresh smelling. Learn how to achieve the best results with these methods.

Essential oils

One effective way is to create natural air fresheners using essential oils. You can add a few drops of your favorite scent mixed with water to a spray bottle to freshen the air in your bathroom. Small bowls of baking soda mixed with essential oils can be placed in the bathroom to absorb any odors.

Vinegar cleaning solution

A mixture of equal parts of white vinegar and water in a spray bottle can be used to clean and disinfect surfaces. The acidity helps break down dirt and remove unpleasant odors.

Natural flavorings

A small saucepan can be filled with water, add chopped citrus fruits, herbs and spices such as cinnamon or cloves, then bring to a boil on the stove. This will release a natural aroma that will eliminate unpleasant bathroom odors. Pots can also be prepared in advance and frozen to use when needed.

